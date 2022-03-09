Ministry reports improved vaccination levels among children

In this August 2021 file photo, Diego Martin Central Secondary School student Tyrese Springer receives his Pfizer covid19 vaccine for children. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is satisfied with the vaccination levels among children, after records of an alarming drop in standard vaccinations during the covid19 pandemic.

Mere months into the pandemic, the ministry noticed the steady decline in the regular vaccination rate among children. By mid-2020 and late 2021, the minister complained of an alarming decrease in MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination and other types of vaccines, in up to four counties across Trinidad and Tobago.

In an update, during Wednesday’s virtual press conference the minister thanked parents and guardians for the response to his calls. He said at least 4,400 children aged under two had needed to come in to be vaccinated.

“We managed to reach and vaccinate 3,900 which is roughly about 88 per cent of those. That is not a bad return at all.

"It means that we have potentially escaped an outbreak of measles which we do not want in any population. We have been measles-free for many decades now, and it’s something we want to keep.

"We do have some defaulters – about 350 defaulters – and we are going to be following up with them. So we want to get as many children vaccinated as possible.”

Now that many covid19 restrictions have been lifted, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and Deyalsingh promised to closely monitor the vaccination rate among children “to see if there will be a resurgence of all endemic diseases over the coming weeks and months.”

As primary schools were recently given permission to resume physical classes, Deyalsingh reminded parents that the onus is on them to ensure their children have the required vaccines.

"We are going to be paying particular attention to the requirement that to get into primary schools you need to show evidence of your vaccination against childhood diseases."