Man fined for having cocaine in Couva

File photo

A man who had "just a smoke" has been fined $2,000 for having cocaine.

Edwin Simon pleaded guilty before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Tuesday charged with having 1.5 grammes of cocaine.

The court heard that at around 5.45 pm on Monday, police on mobile patrol along Greg Street in Balmain, Couva, saw Simon walking on the roadside. As the police van approached, Simon looked at the officers and walked faster.

The police stopped and searched him and found the cocaine in his right front pants pocket.

When they told him of the offence, he replied, "Boss, is just a smoke, give me a chance, nah."

The police arrested and took him to the Couva police station.

The magistrate on Tuesday fined Simon the $2,000, to be paid within two months. If he does not pay the fine within the time limit, he will be sentenced to six months in jail with hard labour.

PC Cummings laid the charge, and Sgt Randy Mungroo prosecuted.