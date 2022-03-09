InvesTT, ExporTT seek business opportunities in Dubai

Dhanraj Harrypersad general manager, client services, exporTT. -

INVESTT and exporTT will be seeking to promote business opportunities for Trinidad and Tobago at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The forum takes place on Thursday.

In a joint statement, exporTT general manager (client services) Dhanraj Harrypersad said Trinidad and Tobago is open for business with the UAE.

"As the national export facilitation organisation of TT, we look forward to being able to create new exporters and support existing ones to enter this market.

"The connections made at this expo will have the potential to increase the global footprint of TT's products.”

InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne agreed with him.

"Our participation at the business forum presents us with a unique opportunity to showcase TT's investment offerings within the context of the country’s cultural, social and economic identity to a market that is already investment savvy.”

InvesTT, in collaboration with exporTT, will co-host a TT business forum at the expo which will focus on raising the profile of export and investment opportunities in TT.

On the agenda will be presentations from InvesTT, exporTT, Tourism Trinidad Ltd and the Tobago Tourism Authority.

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon will deliver a pre-recorded address at the forum. TT's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vishnu Dhanpaul will also address the forum virtually.

The forum will include bilateral meetings between TT's state agencies/ business representatives and targeted business people.

InvesTT and exporTT said TT diaspora will also be engaged to explore strategic alliances and to assist in scouting for essential contacts in the region.

Among the areas where investment opportunities will be explored are energy and non-energy exports, tourism and air services agreements.

On Thursday, there will be a national day event to profile TT's cultural diversity to investors in the UAE and wider Middle Eastern markets.