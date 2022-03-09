High-powered rifles found in Curepe warehouse

The guns and ammunition seized at a warehouse in Curepe on Tuesday. - TTPS

At least 16 high-powered rifles were found and seized by police in a warehouse in Curepe on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the rifles were found in a barrel at a warehouse on the Customs and Excise Division warehouse on the Old Southern Main Road, Curepe at around 1.30 pm.

Contacted for comment, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the seizure was a joint effort between police from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and officials from the Customs and Excise Division.

"I thank the intelligence agencies for the work they are doing.

"It is intelligence that is driving what we are doing. We give our thanks to the officials from customs and the SIU for their work."

Last April police and the Customs and Excise Division were also able to intercept a shipment of 30 guns and 762 rounds of ammunition at the Customs Bond at Piarco.