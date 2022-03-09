Great night of pan
THE EDITOR: What a wonderful night of steelband music and chest-swelling national pride. Perhaps the high point of the whole Panorama evening was the sight – and sound – of hundreds of young people so utterly involved with the national instrument and putting heart and soul, with youthful vitality, into it.
What a t’ing.
It was a feast for the eyes and ears of everyone.
Where, once, I thought that the 8 of Hearts concert in the Fernandes Complex qualified as the best ever, I have to happily concede that the musical showdown in the Big Yard 2022 is the win.
It would appear that a combination of “Bomb” and “jam” is the charm.
Don’t stop now, Pan Trinbago. When you get it so right, it needs to be publicly acknowledged.
Congratulations,
Beverly Ramsey-Moore and your team.
A sincere thank you. All the best going forward.
PETA BAIN
Cascade
Comments
"Great night of pan"