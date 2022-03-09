Great night of pan

Members of Phase II Pan Groove perform at Pan Trinbago's Musical Showdown at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 26. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: What a wonderful night of steelband music and chest-swelling national pride. Perhaps the high point of the whole Panorama evening was the sight – and sound – of hundreds of young people so utterly involved with the national instrument and putting heart and soul, with youthful vitality, into it.

What a t’ing.

It was a feast for the eyes and ears of everyone.

Where, once, I thought that the 8 of Hearts concert in the Fernandes Complex qualified as the best ever, I have to happily concede that the musical showdown in the Big Yard 2022 is the win.

It would appear that a combination of “Bomb” and “jam” is the charm.

Don’t stop now, Pan Trinbago. When you get it so right, it needs to be publicly acknowledged.

Congratulations,

Beverly Ramsey-Moore and your team.

A sincere thank you. All the best going forward.

PETA BAIN

Cascade