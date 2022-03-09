England fight back against Windies pace to end Day 1 on 268/6

England's Jonathan Bairstow plays a shot to score a century against West Indies during day one of their first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday. (AP Photo) -

FOUR wickets in the morning session and two more after lunch gave the West Indies a solid start against England on Tuesday but an unbeaten century by Johnny Bairstow (109 not out) helped the visitors close the opening day’s play on a sturdy 268/6 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in Antigua.

Batting after winning the toss, the visitors were 57 for four after 24 overs, with the top four batsmen all back in the pavilion.

Pacer Kemar Roach has done most of the damage with two for 31, including the scalp of the dangerous England skipper, Joe Root, who was bowled out for 13. Also dismissed before lunch was Dan Lawrence (20), opening batsmen Zak Crawley (eight) and Alex Lees (four).

Bairstow and Ben Stokes returned after the break on five runs each and built a 67-run partnership before the latter was bowled by fast bowler Seales for 36; England now 115/5 after 40 overs

Bairstow then teamed up with Ben Foakes to construct an innings-saving partnership of 99 runs. The pair played patiently and Foakes, after scoring 42, was trapped leg-before by an in-form Jason Holder.

After 86 overs on the first day, England closed on 268/6 with Bairstow (109 not out) and Chris Woakes (24 not out) in the middle.

Holder finished with the best figures of two for 15 from 16 overs while Seales bagged two for 64 and Roach two for 71.

Day-two continues at North Sound from 10 am on Wednesday.

Summarised Scores

ENLGAND 268/6 – Johnny Bairstow 109 not out, Ben Foakes 42, Ben Stokes 36; Jason Holder 2/15, Jayden Seales 2/64, Kemar Roach 2/71 vs WEST INDIES