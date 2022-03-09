Danger above waiting to fall

THE EDITOR: A small concrete brick stands as the foundation, or maybe a prop, for a broken-down porch waiting to fall on innocent pedestrians any day. With caution tape barely surrounding half of the building, one must question the safety of this structure.

A thin metal pole balancing on the brick is attached to the porch above with the expectation of holding up the structure. This house is at the top of Cipero Street in San Fernando, next to the traffic lights. This is insane.

It is time the city corporation has those responsible feel the brunt of the law. Building inspectors should be required to make routine checks throughout the city and pull up the socks of delinquent residents.

This structure needs to be demolished for it is a tragedy waiting to happen. Mr Mayor, are you waiting for someone to be badly injured or die when this building comes crashing down?

Mr Mayor, you have toiled diligently to ensure that San Fernando is outfitted with a new waterfront, a refurbished Lady Hailes Avenue roadway, the redevelopment of Skinner Park, among other planned projects. Do not let this dilapidated structure destroy all the hard work you have invested in San Fernando.

To all residents, let us work together to make San Fernando a better place.

MICKHELA L ALEXANDER

via e-mail