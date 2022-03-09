CAL resumes flights to Curacao

File photo.

From April 5 Caribbean Airlines Ltd will resume its service between PiarcoAirport and Curacao International.

In a release to the media on Wednesday morning CAL said non-stop flights from Trinidad and Curacao will fly the route with its Boeing 737 fleet twice a week.

It said the schedule is timed to facilitate convenient regional and international connections throughout CAL's network.

“Once again, business, leisure and other travellers can easily visit Curacao to enjoy all the island offers,” CAL added.

A schedule attached to the release shows in the first week, flights between the islands will be available on Friday and Tuesday. This schedule is subject to change.