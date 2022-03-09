Brian Lewis opening speaker at sport forum in Miami

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis will deliver opening and closing remarks at the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) Gender, Race, Inclusion and Diversity in Sport (GRID) forum at Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida on Tuesday.

Lewis, who is SIGA chairman and Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president, brings greetings alongside SIGA global CEO Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros.

The keynote address will be presented by award-winning disability justice expert and owner of Catalyst Consulting Luticha Andre Doucette and Emmy-award winning lyricist ad SoulTouchin’ Experiences president Keith Jones.

The mission of SIGA is to provide global leadership, promote good governance and safeguard the integrity of sport through a set of universal standards operated by an independent, neutral and global body.

SIGA works towards a vision of sport played and governed under the highest integrity standards, free from any form of unethical, illicit and criminal activity, to safeguard sports values and ensure its positive impact and benefits to all citizens.