2 deaths, 414 covid19 cases recorded

In what will hopefully remain a trend, only two covid19 deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

This brought the overall death toll to 3,669.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Sunday and Tuesday was 414. Trinidad and Tobago now has 22,059 active cases.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were two elderly men who had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a history of strokes, dementia and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Since March 2020, there have been 131,378 cases of covid19, of which 105,650 have recovered.

There are 202 patients in hospital. Of these, 59 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with six in the intensive care unit and four in the high dependency unit. There are 23 people at the Caura Hospital, 37 at the Augustus Long Hospital, six at the St Ann’s Hospital, 39 at the Arima General Hospital, 28 at the St James Medical Complex, nine at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and one at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

The new Point Fortin Hospital has been decommissioned as a covid19 facility.

There are 29 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, two at UWI Debe, four at UTT Valsayn, 23 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, none at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 44 people in state quarantine facilities, and 21,414 people in home self-isolation. There are 426 recovered community cases and 20 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 82.7 per cent or 13,838 of 16,744 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to March 9.

Of the 3,632 deaths up to February 25, it said 250 were vaccinated, 3,029 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 704,855 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 695,145 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.3 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated.

The total vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 687,399.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 649,235, ande the number vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 55,620.

A total of 139,067 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 646,208, of which 293,318 were done at private facilities and 352,809 were done at public facilities.