Volleyball federation, UTT sign MOU

TT Volleyball Federation president Daymian Stewart, middle, along with Federation Internationale de Volleyball executive vice-president Mushtaque Mohammed, left, and UTT president Prakash Persad. -

A MEMORANDUM of understanding between the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) and the University of TT was signed in an effort to develop the sport of volleyball.

The launch took place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, on Monday.

TT coaches Francisco Cruz, Gideon Dickson and Peer Nasseir will facilitate a coaching programme throughout TT.

President of the TTVF Daymian Stewart said, “This programme is to get everyone involved.”

Stewart said a lot of people in TT are not aware that volleyball can allow you to attain scholarships and receive an education in the US.

“It is because of volleyball they reached where they reach and some people say they don’t know that exist in TT, so this programme is to let them know that this exists. This is the pathway, get involved (and) we can take you there if you have the talent and the drive and the discipline.”

The programmes will also cater to those willing to play recreational volleyball, beach volleyball or indoor volleyball.

People who want to be officials, administrators or coaches can also get involved by contacting 4VO-LLEY (486-5539).

Executive vice-president of the Federation Internationale de Volleyball Mushtaque Mohammed spoke about the importance of investment and the president of the TT Olympic Committee Brian Lewis congratulated those signing up for the initiative.