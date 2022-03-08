Two shot in D'Abadie after man summons gunmen

File photo

Police believe a man called gunmen to shoot two people he argued with at an Arima parlour on Monday night.

Police said a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were at a shop on Mahabir Lane, D'Abadie, at around 7.55 pm when they got into an argument with a man.

The man was seen lingering around the area on his cellphone when a white Nissan AD van drove by.

A man got out of the back seat of the van and shot the man and woman before getting back in. The van drove off.

Residents in the area took the wounded man and woman to hospital. The man was shot in the right leg and the woman in the left side of her pelvis and her right hand.

Arima police went to the area and found nine spent shells and two bullets.