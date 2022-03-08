Strassark Sankar leads Soca Kings to top of T10 Blast

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers’ Tion Webster bats during the TTCB Dream XI T10 Blast match against the Cocrico Cavaliers, on Monday, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. - Marvin Hamilton

THE batters have been dominating the headlines in the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast, but Strassark Sankar grabbed four wickets to steal the show when the tournament continued at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Monday.

Sankar ended with remarkable figures of 4/4 in two overs to help Soca Kings defeat Cocrico Cavaliers by five wickets.

Sankar’s spell reduced Cavaliers to 67/8 in their ten overs. Sankar grabbed two wickets in the second over including the wicket of West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin for duck.

In the eighth over, Sankar grabbed two more wickets to leave Cavaliers struggling.

Dexter Sween hit 20 off 15 balls for Cavaliers.

Sunil Narine struck 25 and Jason Mohammed chipped in with 18 to guide Soca Kings to 68/5 in 7.1 overs.

Navin Bidaisee was the best bowler for Cavaliers grabbing 3/12 in his two overs. Soca Kings are now leading the standings.

In the second match of the day, Cavaliers fell to an eight-wicket defeat to Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Cavaliers scored 126/1 in ten overs with Jordan Warner lashing 62 not out off 32 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Ramdin also showed his pedigree scoring 51 not out off 27 balls, an innings which included six sixes.

In response, Tion Webster struck 11 fours and two sixes in his knock of 68 not out off 32 balls as Scorchers got to 130/2 in 8.5 overs.

Daniel Williams contributed 26 off 11 balls in the run chase and J Ramdoo hit 25 not out off seven balls.

Cavaliers and Scorchers have no chance of advancing to the knockout phase in the six-team tournament as only the top three teams will qualify.

Soca Kings, Blue Devils, Steelpan Strikers and Leatherback Giants are battling for the first three places.

The tournament continues on Tuesday with matches every day until on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

COCRICO CAVALIERS 67/8 (10 overs) – Dexter Sween 20; Strassark Sankar 4/4 vs SOCA KINGS 68/5 (7.1 overs) – Sunil Narine 25, Jason Mohammed 18; Navin Bidaisee 3/12. Kings won by five wickets

COCRICO CAVALIERS 126/1 (10 overs) – Jordan Warner 62 not out, Denesh Ramdin 51 not out vs SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 130/2 (8.5 overs) – Tion Webster 68 not out, Daniel Williams 26, J Ramdoo 25 not out. Scorchers won by eight wickets

TUESDAY’S FIXTURES

Blue Devils vs Soca Kings, 12.30 pm

Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants, 2.30 pm