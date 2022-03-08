Sporting facilities in need of attention

Minister of Sports Shamfa Cudjoe -

THE EDITOR: I am sure almost everyone is breathing a sigh of relief that we have more ease from covid19 restrictions.

The restrictions were needed to be removed a long time ago, nevertheless they are welcomed anyway.

Some people would have viewed the announcement as a form of distraction from the Paria tragedy. In any event, I would like to kindly ask the following MPs to bear the following things in mind and, if possible, act on them urgently, please:

* Now that team sports can resume, can the Minister of Sports or the regional corporations or CEPEP arrange to get all of the high bushes and grass on community fields cut urgently?

* Pavilions at many community fields and parks are also in need of repairs and upgrading since many of them have been neglected before and during the pandemic.

* Some of these areas that people can use for sporting facilities need a lot of upgrading. Football nets are needed, proper fencing for cricket areas and basketball hoops, etc.

* All children’s playgrounds need to be updated, repaired and fenced.

* Toilets are needed in these areas as well.

* Can CEPEP or all other motivated people remove the garbage by these areas?

* Minister of Public Utilities, we need to get some light installed on the road to Aripo, as well as the road to Tortuga from the Claxton Bay flyover.

* Dr Rowley, when can cooking be resumed by rivers? What is the delay? What is the logic behind keeping people from cooking and having fun by the rivers?

* When will people be able to visit their loved ones at senior citizens’ homes?

* When will ECCE and daycares be reopened?

* Minister of Transport, we need new bus sheds. We need lights by the Gasparillo bus shed, we need new bus sheds by the Claxton Bay flyover, as well as one outside the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

J ALI

via e-mail