Soca Kings maintained top spot in Dream XI T10

Soca Kings' Jason Mohammed top-scored for his team with an unbeaten half-century during the TTCB Dream XI T10 Blast match against the Blue Devils, on Tuesday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - ROGER JACOB

SOCA KINGS maintain their position atop the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast standings after securing a seven-wicket win over Blue Devils at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Blue Devils had a hellish start as Soca Kings skipper and opening bowler Sunil Narine dismissed their opening pair of Teshawn Castro and Steven Katwaroo, both without scoring, in the first over.

Jyd Goolie and Isaiah Rajah (21) revived the innings with some nice shots around the south venue and got to 54 before the latter was run out owing to brilliant fielding from Sameer Ali.

Goolie looked good with the bat and smashed five sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten knock of 73. He and Crystian Thurton (12) built a 69-run partnership but Thurton perished on the final ball run out by Jesse Bootan to close on 123/4.

Narine (2/5) topped the bowling with his stellar spell.

In reply, Soca Kings’ openers Narine (13) and Leonardo Julien (seven) started fairly but when they were dismissed with just 30 runs on the board, Jason Mohammed (50 not out) and Bootan (27) stepped up to lead the chase.

Mohammed struck six sixes and one four while Bootan hit five maximums but was then caught out by Navin Stewart off Khary Pierre’s bowling. Mohammed and youngster Anderson Rambaran cruised to a victorious 126/3 with five balls to spare.

In the second match, a late surge by Kirstan Kallicharan (38 from 15) with the bat was not good enough for the Steelpan Strikers as they fell 12 runs short of the Leatherback Giants’ total of 124.

Batting first, the Giants got to 124/3 after their ten overs led by Nicholas Pooran (47) and Aaron Alfred (30). Terrence Hinds also chipped in with 21. Ahkeel Mollon (2/26) topped the bowling for Steelpan Strikers.

Chasing 125 for victory, the Strikers’ Kallicharan and Vikash Mohan (34) tried valiantly to pile on the runs but were unsuccessful in the end. They were eventually restricted to 113/6 with Vishan Jagassar (2/4) and Sion Hackett (2/22) doing most of the damage.

Summarised Scores

BLUE DEVILS 123/4 – Jyd Goolie 73 not out, Isaiah Rajah 21; Sunil Narine 2/5 vs SOCA KINGS 126/3 – Jason Mohammed 50 not out, Jesse Bootan 27, Anderson Rambaran 18; Navin Stewart 1/18. – Soca Kings won by seven wickets.

LEATHERBACK GIANTS 124/3 – Nicholas Pooran 47, Aaron Alfred 30, Terrence Hinds 21 not out; Ahkeel Mollon 2/26 vs STTELPAN STRIKERS 113/6 – Kirstan Kallicharan 38, Vikash Mohan 34, Mbeki Joseph 18; Vishan Jagassar 2/4, Sion Hackett 2/22. Leatherback Giants won by 12 runs.