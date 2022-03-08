Not enough impartial oversight

THE EDITOR: Impartial oversight is not the panacea – it is beneficial but flawed and certain precautions are necessary for it to produce the desired results. My opinion is the result of personal experience.

Several years I referred a matter to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA). The director was obliged to recuse himself so it fell to the deputy director to deal with it.

The then-deputy director, as far as I am concerned, did not handle the matter the way it should have been in a number of ways:

1. The complaint contained a plethora of major substantive issues including the obtaining of money under false pretences and embezzlement, yet he chose only one minor issue of neglect to pursue.

2. He then made the error of accepting a statement by – of all people – a senior police officer that the matter had been investigated and closed the file.

3. The officer not only failed to be convincing in his statement but further submitted a supporting investigating officer report two two years after his (the senior officer) own report. Did he do this when he learned the matter had been reported to the PCA? And which the deputy director apparently failed to discern?

The closure of the file removed the PCA from the picture and some in the TTPS may have interpreted that as being open season for corruption. In other words, it rendered the PCA dysfunctional and counterproductive.

Some time ago, your Narissa Fraser interviewed the present deputy director of the PCA, Michelle Solomon-Baksh, who touted the impartiality of her organisation’s investigations as being superior to any in-house police investigation, which in her view is tainted because of brethren influence; to quote her, "bredrin not investigating bredrin."

The incumbent deputy director supports the then deputy director's action in my complaint and is not going to reopen the file.

Pursuing other options, I happened to have an appointment with an officer of the Professional Standards Bureau who referred me to the ACP in charge when she determined she was out of her depth. He saw me without an appointment, immediately grasped the situation and in time put certain arrangements in place that revealed my situation to be a confidence operation involving the complicity of police officers.

The lesson learned is that it is not the organisation but the competence of those institutions mandated to exercise oversight.

Also timely action by the powers that be is a necessity, which is why I am endeavouring to bring the matter to the attention of the Attorney General but he has unfortunately not responded.

The PCA has to date failed to produce the TTPS investigator’s report despite six years of repeated requests. Is it unable to comply because one was never conducted?

JOHN A HENRY

via e-mail