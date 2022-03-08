No updates on Chaguaramas kidnapping

More than two weeks after 33-year-old Zephaniah Harripaul was kidnapped from his Chaguaramas workplace, investigators have no fresh leads as to his location.

Harripaul was at his workplace Tucker Energy Services Ltd, on February 17 when he was seen being bundled into a grey or silver-coloured car.

Witnesses told police some of the captors drove off in Harripaul's car.

Western Division police said they were collaborating with investigators from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) but did not have any updates up to Tuesday afternoon.

Police said based on their enquiries they did not have any motive for Harripaul's abduction, as he appeared to keep to himself, dividing his time between his job and church.

Officers said there was speculation that Harripaul may have been speaking with people he met online from different countries, but had no evidence to suggest his kidnapping was related to this.