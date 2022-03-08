Mark referred to Senate Privileges Committee

Wade Mark

Opposition Senator Wade Mark has been referred to the Privileges Committee of the Senate for statements he made on February 15 about the appointment of businessman Patrick Ferreira as National Insurance Board chairman.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo gave her ruling on the motion brought by Agriculture Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat on February 22.

In her statement she explained that Mark had raised an issue over Ferreira’s appointment on the basis of a newspaper article which said Ferreira was “debarred, literally, by the Central Bank, right, as managing director of the Consolidated Insurance Company Ltd.”

On February 22, after investigating, Rambharat said, “Based on enquiry made to the Central Bank of TT, the bank has advised that no notice disbarring Patrick Ferreira or disqualifying him from holding any position in the insurance industry has been issued… Further...the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has advised a determination of culpability against Patrick Ferreira for breaching the Insurance Act has not been issued.”

Rambharat accused Mark of contempt of the Senate, as “he deliberately and wilfully misled this Senate; and he grossly and recklessly abused the privilege of freedom of speech in this Senate.” He asked for Mark be referred to the Privileges Committee.

Kangaloo said a prima facie case had been made for referring Mark to the committee for further investigation, and so ruled.