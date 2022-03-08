Man, 63, held for sexual assault

File photo

A 63-year-old Arima man is in police custody after he sexually assaulted a woman whom he agreed to let sleep at his house early on Sunday morning.

Police said the 33-year-old woman got out of the bathroom of the man's Green Street, Arima home at around 2.45 am but was attacked and assaulted.

She managed to free herself and called for help.

Residents heard the commotion and called the police.

Arima CID officers arrested the man.