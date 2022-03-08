Look out, World War III looming

Vladimir Putin -

THE EDITOR: World War III is just around the corner, and it is all due to having an unstable political system. We have China not quite sure which side it is on. We have North Korea taking the side of Russia but doesn't really understand why it is doing so.

We also have Donald Trump still acting like a madman saying things that are completely “mental” and do not make sense. Then we have Boris Johnson who is taking the politics and the people of the UK for a ride by telling compulsive political untruths, hoping to get away with it all.

And of course there is Vladimir Putin who doesn't really know what he is doing and threatening the world's peaceful nations with nuclear war.

Generally speaking, the world is in a mess, mainly because of the rightful actions or non-actions of the leaders of our politics. We are slowly but surely drifting towards World War III. Unless the politicians mentioned above do the right thing soon, there will never be any restful period again in our world. Mark my words.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail