Jereem Richards, Michelle-Lee Ahye leads TT at World Indoors

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards. (AP Photo) -

THE late Trinidad and Tobago track and field athlete Deon Lendore was scheduled to face the starter in the men’s 400-metre event alongside team-mate Jereem Richards at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18-20.

Lendore, who qualified for the 2022 championships, died on January 10 in a car accident in Texas, USA. He was 29. Lendore’s funeral was held in his hometown of Arima on Thursday at Santa Rosa RC Church. Lendore won both individual and relay medals at previous editions of the indoor championships. Richards, who was Lendore’s men’s 4x400m team-mate, was a pallbearer at Lendore’s funeral.

Three other athletes will fly the TT colours at the championships, including top women’s sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye who lines up in the 60m event.

Ruebin Walters is scheduled to compete in the men’s 60m hurdles and Jerod Elcock will run in the men’s 60m event.

Dexter Voisin will serve as both the coach and manager of the TT team. Former World 400m hurdles champion Jehue Gordon is the hurdles coach and Nicole Fuentes is the massage therapist.

Gordon was also close to Lendore as the pair ran for Queen’s Royal College in meets overseas during their school days.

The TT team will leave for Serbia on March 15 and return on March 21.