How multiple sclerosis affects the body

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi -

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. This can lead to a wide range of symptoms throughout the body.

It is not possible to predict how multiple sclerosis will progress in any individual. While some people have mild symptoms, such as blurred vision and numbness and tingling in the limbs, in severe cases a person may experience paralysis, vision loss, and mobility problems.

Multiple sclerosis is believed to be an autoimmune disorder which causes the immune system attacks healthy tissue, just as it would attack a virus or bacteria.

In the case of multiple sclerosis, the immune system attacks the myelin sheath that surrounds and protects the nerve fibres, causing inflammation. Myelin allows the nerves to conduct electrical signals quickly and efficiently.

Multiple sclerosis means "scar tissue in multiple areas." When the myelin sheath disappears or sustains damage, it leaves a scar, or sclerosis. This mainly affect the brain stem; the cerebellum, which co-ordinates movement and controls balance; the spinal cord; the optic nerves or white matter in some regions of the brain. As more lesions develop, nerve fibres can break or become damaged. As a result, the electrical impulses from the brain do not flow smoothly to the target nerve. This means that the body cannot carry out certain functions.

Types and stages of MS

Clinically isolated syndrome: This is a single, first episode, with symptoms lasting at least 24 hours. If another episode occurs at a later date, it becomes relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis: This is the most common form, with around 85 per cent of people being initially diagnosed with this type. It involves episodes of new or increasing symptoms, followed by periods of remission, during which symptoms go away partially or totally.

Primary progressive multiple sclerosis: Symptoms worsen progressively, without early relapses or remissions. Some people may experience times of stability and periods when symptoms worsen and then get better. Around 15 per cent of people with multiple sclerosis have this.

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis: At first, patients will experience episodes of relapse and remission, but then the disease will start to progress steadily.

Signs and symptoms

The most common symptoms are muscle weakness, numbness and tingling, bladder problems, bowel problems, fatigue, dizziness and vertigo, sexual dysfunction, spasticity and muscle spasms, tremor, vision problems, gait and mobility changes, emotional changes and depression, learning and memory problems, pain, headache, hearing loss, itching, respiratory or breathing problems seizures, speech disorders,swallowing problems. There is also a higher risk of urinary tract infections, reduced activity, and loss of mobility, which can have a negative impact on a person’s work and social life. In the later stages, people may experience changes in perception and thinking, as well as sensitivity to heat.

Multiple sclerosis affects individuals differently. For some, it starts with a subtle sensation, with symptoms not progressing for months or years. Sometimes, symptoms worsen rapidly, within weeks or months. Some people will only have mild symptoms, while others will experience significant changes that lead to disability. However, most people will experience times when symptoms worsen and then get better.

Causes and risk factors

Age: Most people receive a diagnosis between the ages of 20 and 40 years.

Sex: Most forms of MS affect women more than men.

Genetic factors: Susceptibility may pass down in the genes, but environmental trigger is also necessary for multiple sclerosis to develop, even in people with specific genetic features.

Smoking: People who smoke appear to be more likely to develop this disease.

Infections: Exposure to viruses, such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) or mononucleosis, human herpes virus and mycoplasma pneumonia may increase a person’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis.

Vitamin D deficiency: It is more common among people who have less exposure to bright sunlight, which is necessary for the body to create vitamin D. Low levels of vitamin D may affect the way the immune system works.

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The body uses vitamin B when it produces myelin. A lack of this vitamin may increase the risk of neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

Treatment

There is no cure for MS, but treatments are available to slow the progression of the disease, reduce the number and severity of relapses, and relieve symptoms.

Common treatment options include medications to slow progression, and disease-modifying therapies that change the way the immune system functions.

Other types of treatment can be determined by your physician or a neurologist who specialises in the management of these type of conditions.

Other specific symptoms and problems that may need treatment include:

Behavioural changes, where a person with multiple sclerosis may need to learn to rest when fatigue sets in and to pace themselves so they can complete activities.

Problems with mobility and balance, in which case physical therapy and walking devices, such as a cane, may be needed.

Tremors may require a person to use assistive devices or attach weights to their limbs to reduce shaking. Medications may also help with tremors.

Fatigue can be eased with physical and occupational therapy, and assistive devices such as a mobility scooter can help conserve energy.

Pain relief medication such as gabapentin and muscle relaxants may help with pain management.

Bladder and bowel problems can be alleviated with some medications and dietary changes.

Depression and cognitive changes can be treated with mental health consultations and antidepressants.

Rehabilitation and physical therapy can help improve or maintain a person’s ability to perform effectively at home and work.

