England (57/4) rocked by West Indies pacers in opening session

England's captain Joe Root is bowled out by West Indies' Kemar Roach during day one of their first Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, Tuesday. - AP

WEST INDIES pacers have England on the back foot at lunchtime on the first day of the first Test match, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Batting after winning the toss, the visitors are 57 for four after 24 overs, with the top four batsmen all back in the pavilion.

Pacer Kemar Roach has done most of the damage with two for 31, including the scalp of the dangerous England skipper, Joe Root, who was bowled out for 13.

Twenty-year-old Jayden Seales (1/11) and ICC top-ranked allrounder Jason Holder (1/0) are also among the wickets.

West Indies went into the match prioritising bowling, selecting four pacers – Seales, Roach, Holder and Alzarri Joseph – and spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

England have won just one Test series in the Caribbean in the past 50 years, a record the hosts would be hoping to extend.

This series is the first contested for the newly-minted Richards-Botham Trophy.

Both teams are wearing black armbands today in remembrance of deceased cricket legends Sonny Ramadhin, Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh.

Teams for 1st Apex Test Match:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.