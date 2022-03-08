Duty of the employer for employee safety

THE CONTRACT between an employer implicitly, and often explicitly, places a burden on the employer to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for all employees. This responsibility exists wherever the employee is required to function, whether in a fixed venue or a periodically or continuously variable venue, such as travelling officers. This obligation is not negotiable and in the absence thereof the employee is entitled to remove himself from that unsafe or unhealthy environment.

This responsibility includes ensuring that the employee is not penalised for refusing to expose him/herself to danger in the pursuance of the employer's business. Any injury suffered by an employee in the pursuance of the employer's business is fully compensable by the employer, whether as a result of an action or lack of action by the employer, his agent, his client or a third party. It therefore becomes the duty of the employer to ensure a safe and hazard-free workplace.

One must recognise, however, that this requirement does not include occurrences which cannot be predicted or prevented, what has been referred to in recent times as a

force majeuresometimes called an act of God. A

force majeure is an uncontrollable occurrence and usually refers to a natural disaster; for example, a hurricane or an earthquake, which, of course, is not preventable. In more recent times it has been used to include the result of a coming together of a series of occurrences resulting in a disruption of normal activity.

The responsibility of the employer in such circumstances is to take reasonable precautions to secure the lives and safety of affected employees. If death or injury occurs to any employee in the course of her employment, it is the responsibility of the employer, and by extension the employer's representatives, to immediately take steps to mitigate the effects of such event and take precautions to ensure that other people are not exposed to danger themselves. The responsibility would be to ensure that all personnel in the vicinity are removed to a place of safety.

As professionals in the Teaching Service, teachers do not usually encounter life-threatening hazards such as in the recent tragedy at the Paria oil facility. However, divers are themselves highly trained professionals who would be familiar with emergency protocols and trained to respond to emergencies.

While it was not in itself reprehensible for the company to forbid the rescue divers who wanted to enter the pipe in search of the missing divers, the necessity for immediate activation of the emergency response team and initiation of a rescue action plan must take precedence where a rescue is to be attempted. The confidence of the rescue team in the additional support notwithstanding, the management needed to be satisfied that no rescuer's life would be endangered in the attempt.

What remains incomprehensible is the length of time it took for management to take charge of the situation. Time is of the essence when lives are endangered. The absence of an implementable disaster mitigation plan was painfully obvious. The failure of the management to take steps to immediately institute rescue procedures demonstrated a severe lack of a decisive response and is a failing deserving of the strongest condemnation.

It cannot be acceptable that an organisation involved in extremely high-risk operations such as in the case of Paria can be absolved of blame in this catastrophe. The divers were sucked into the pipe on Friday and it was not until Sunday that there was any apparent reaction by the company.

Emergency response means exactly that. Had action been initiated with the urgency required it may have been possible to institute a proper rescue operation.

Instead, by the time the company made an appearance it was simply to announce that the operation had morphed from rescue to recovery, acknowledgement that the company had failed comprehensively to fulfil its obligation to the workers in its employment.

Moreover, the treatment of the families of the victims was less than commendable, with law enforcement being used to portray them as pariahs. Indeed, one must acknowledge the intervention of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union in adding dignity to the plight of the families.

It is to be hoped that the “independent investigation” promised by the Minister of Energy will bring to light the absence of the company's management and the inordinate delay in initiating action towards rescue instead of recovery. Consequent upon that investigation, restorative action must be taken towards the affected citizens and that people who failed to respond urgently must be held accountable.