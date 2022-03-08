Duke promotes Tobago at Dubai Expo

THA Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke at Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday. -

THA Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke is in Dubai promoting the island at Dubai Expo 2020.

In a Facebook live on Tuesday, Duke took a tour through the expo as he marvelled at some of the displays put on by other countries.

Duke posted on Facebook that the purpose of his trip was to "look for foreign direct investment for THA."

He said he arrived on Tuesday and immediately went to check out the Trinidad and Tobago booth.

"I'm supposed to deliver a short message on the 10th (March) about investment, so I'll be streaming that message live. Stay tuned for that, it's very important," he said.