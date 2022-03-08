DPP: Sexual Offences Bill covers everyone

Roger Gaspard -

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard said the the Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No 3) Bill, 2021, covers offences made against all people. He made this comment during a virtual meeting held by a Senate Select Committee on the bill on Monday.

Earlier in the meeting, Association of Psychologists of TT (APTT) member Allister Sandy wondered whether the bill covered alleged sexual offences committed against transgender people.

Commenting on this issue later in the meeting, Gaspard said this bill is supported by the Interpretation Act. Under this act, he continued, a person "includes male and female persons."

He referred to the definition of private parts in the bill. These are defined as "the the genitals, pubic area or buttocks of a person; or the breasts of a female person, whether or not the breasts are sexually developed."

With specific reference to a person's genitals, Gaspard said, "To my mind, that would cover male, female, transgender etc." Referring again to the Interpretation Act, he added, "All are persons under the act and all, I daresay, have genitals."

APTT chair Dr Karen Moore said it is not uncommon in legal custody battles that one parent could use images innocently shared by their child to prove the other parent is unfit to have custody of the child. "It is not beyond the bounds of probability."

On whether there was a psychological test which could be used to identify a sexual offender before they committed a crime, Moore said, "I am not sure that is possible." But she said there were assessments which could be done to determine recidivism in offenders.

Rape Crisis Society project manager Kimko Scott said people who are voyeurs could graduate to committing more serious sexual offences. Responding to questions from Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Scott suggested that mandatory counselling be considered as an option for such people as opposed to stiffer penalties imposed by a court of law.