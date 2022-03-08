Coach Simmons puts faith in West Indies top order

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons -

WEST Indies head coach Phil Simmons is trusting his openers and top-order batters to deliver in the upcoming Apex three-match Test series against England which bowls off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday, from 10 am.

The second Test match will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados from March 16-20 and the final Test match will be contested at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada from March 24-28.

England have made eight changes to their Test squad that lost 4-0 in the five-match Ashes series against Australia, which ended in January.

Among those missing from the England squad are veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

West Indies will be missing experienced pacer Shannon Gabriel for the first Test as he is suffering from a hamstring injury.

Windies opener John Campbell has been rewarded with a recall after scoring heavily in the opening two rounds of the 2022 West Indies Four-Day Championship.

The middle and lower order batters have shown more consistency for West Indies with the likes of Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva making contributions.

Simmons believes the batters can make a mark in the series.

“That’s been the aspect of the little five-day camp…about addressing the fact that batsmen need to bat long, we need to make sure that we give the bowlers something to work with. I think that the camp went well, so I expect good things from them.”

The series will feature two of the best all-rounders in the world in West Indian Jason Holder and Englishman Ben Stokes.

Simmons believes the all-rounder who contributes more in the series could prove to be the difference in the series result.

“I think one of the things that will play a part is how well the two all-rounders cancel out each other as in Stokes and Jason and the other part is how well the two captains bat.”

England captain Joe Root will lead his team’s batting.

Campbell and captain Kraigg Brathwaite will aim for fruitful opening partnerships as it is still a concern for West Indies.

Simmons believes the openers, who know each other since Under-15 level, has what it takes to produce in the series.

“ The last time England we here and we beat England the opening pair was Kraigg and John Campbell…they gave the team some good starts so that’s what we have been talking about getting good starts and making sure that the top four put things together and not leave it for the middle and lower order.”

Simmons does not think West Indies will be favourites because of the absence of Broad and Anderson because the other England fast bowlers will be eager to impress with the likes of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood in the line-up.

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been ruled out of the opening Test because of a back spasm.

Simmons expects an even contest between bat and ball in the opening Test.

“The wicket has some moisture today (Monday), but we practised this morning so I don’t know what it is going to look like by the time we get there tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. It looks like it is going to be a good wicket. We have to work hard for our runs, but we also have to work hard for our wickets.”

SQUADS

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

England

Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes , Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.