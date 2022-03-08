Bring forward the‘mid-year’ review

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young - Jeff Mayers

THE STATE’S mid-year budget review is typically in June – but there is a good case for bringing forward supplementary appropriation legislation in light of changed global circumstances.

Those circumstances include the outbreak of war in Europe and its implications for the rules-based political order, as well as the relaxation of covid19 restrictions around the world.

The ongoing situation with regard to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to have far-ranging ricochet effects, not the least of which are more conflicts and grabs for territory and control by world powers.

With the need for food security and energy sustainability ever more pressing, the State should inject vital capital into these policy areas, which should be aggressively pursued through a range of projects overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

Such projects need to be formulated to bear fruit in the medium term, if not sooner. They should also be projects that are strategic in terms of their scope and the levels of expertise needed.

With oil and gas prices high as a result of the outbreak of conflict, the State would do well also to re-examine its initial projections for the fiscal year and explore the extent to which it may have more wiggle room for spending.

Equally, the threat of heightened levels of inflation and further disruption of distribution channels should also focus attention on the need for measures better to address the impact of inflation on ordinary citizens.

In recent days, the Government has disbursed millions in grant funding to assist businesses involved in the yachting sector as well as the manufacturing sector.

An early supplementation could give the State an opportunity to clarify what kind of assistance, if any, might be forthcoming to other sectors that have been asking for help since the pandemic began.

With many countries in the world relaxing covid19 restrictions, there is hope for a return to bullish economic activity and increased employment rates as a result. With this country clearly also signalling a transition from an acute phase to an endemic phase, there will be hope that businesses will soon benefit.

However, the need for economic support will not evaporate immediately just because restrictions have been relaxed. In fact, with businesses suffering from low revenues for so long – and many actually shuttered – they may need assistance in mobilising capital to resume wider operations.

The recent nationwide power outage also underlined that there may be vulnerabilities in our infrastructure which may need to be addressed, both as a security issue and as one relating to economic productivity.

Bringing forward the mid-year review will allow the State to be more proactive instead of reactive when it comes to insulating the country from global shocks.