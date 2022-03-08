Arima man shot

File photo

A 28-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds after he was shot while driving his car in Arima on Monday night.

Police said the man was approaching Liverpool Circular off Temple Street at around 10 pm when a man approached,shot him several times and ran away.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol and went to the area where they saw the victim bleeding.

They took him to hospital, where he remained warded up to Tuesday morning.

Investigators said he was shot in the right shoulder and left forearm and a bullet was lodged behind his right ear.

Police from the Arima CID are continuing enquiries.