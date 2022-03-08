1950- The coming of age of West Indies cricket

West Indies’ spin twin Sonny Ramadhin (left) and Alfred Valentine. -

BY BRYAN DAVIS

IT is with respect that I pay tribute to Mr Sonny Ramadhin, who departed this life on February 27. His role was a vital cog in the wheel of West Indies cricket, being a member of the team that gave the islands recognition, whipping the English cricketers in 1950, for the first time in a Test series in England. He was the last survivor.

The winning of the series was significant to the WI’s self-confidence as cricketers. And it wasn’t just the success of those two remarkable young spin bowlers, but an entire team effort. It was a four-Test series which the visitors won by a noteworthy margin of three to one, and this after losing the first Test by 202 runs. A great performance.

The unknown, plus mysterious deliveries of the right-arm off-break bowler Ramadhin, along with his “spin-twin” the left-arm orthodox Alfie Valentine, spun a web around the Englishmen.

In the first Test match, at Old Trafford, in early June, the pitch was an under-prepared one which turned with variable bounce and made batting a formidable task. Valentine found it to his liking and collected eight wickets consecutively in the first innings. He spun the ball viciously.

Although Ramadhin only got two tailenders, the Wisden Almanac report said: “Ramadhin at last gained compensation for highly skilled slow bowling in which he beat the bat many times without hitting the wicket.”

Jeff Stollmeyer’s 78 in the second innings was described as “ a superb display by the tall, elegant opening batsman…his quick footwork and classical stroke-play stamped him as a batsman of distinct merit.”

Everton Weekes’s 52 in the first innings was the only other half-century for WI in the game.

The following Test was at the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground, headquarters of the Marylebone Cricket Club, the official authority of the game, its rules and regulations. In 1950, the highest-rated countries for Test cricket were England and Australia. Other teams, aside from WI, that had achieved Test status at the time were India, New Zealand and South Africa, the latter being unacceptable to WI and India because of their government’s apartheid policy. Pakistan, as a new nation, was on the verge of recognition.

At this juncture, WI had played ten Tests in England, losing seven and drawing three. Hence the great significance of emerging the victor in this Test at Lord’s.

On the foundation built by Alan Rae, who scored 106 in the first innings and Clyde Walcott with 168 not out in the second, sprinkled with fifties by Frank Worrell, Weekes (twice) and Gerry Gomez, the stage was set for the WI spinners.

Their bowling figures tell a story of its own; Ramadhin, five for 66 in the first innings off 43 overs and his six for 86 in the second utilising 72 overs. Valentine, four for 48 in 45 and three for 79 in 71. Excellent bowling performances by two youngsters, both of whom were playing in only their second Test match.

A combination of solid batting and superb bowling gave WI their first victory on English soil and as Wisden described it, “to their undisguised delight, was gained at the headquarters of cricket.”

It was a convincing win by a sizable margin of 326 runs.

The real test was now at hand. Because a single Test win, even in England, does not suddenly elevate a cricket team to world status; the WI cricketers had to be confident that they could do it again. There were still two Tests remaining and one didn’t want to eradicate the glory of that win to the dust-heap of false hope.

As it happened, the third Test was another huge victory, by ten wickets. This proved the maturity and resolve of the West Indians. While the Second World War was raging in the 40s, intercolonial games were being played in the WI. Sprouting from this competition were the three Ws, scoring many a century and fine-tuning their tremendous ability for large scores. In this Test, Worrell took on all bowlers for a personal score of 261, while Weekes got 129. England limped into the fourth Test a beaten bunch.

The WI had proved their point and had arrived, demanding recognition, which they richly deserved. They whipped the hosts by an innings and 56 runs. Centuries by Rae and Worrell ensured a WI win.

A cluster of small island colonies got together and became a force to be reckoned with.