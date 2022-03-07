Tourism secretary, Sweden envoy hold 'productive' talks

Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris, left, chats with Sweden envoy Teija De Silva at the division, Scarborough on Friday. - THA

Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris received a courtesy call from Swedish envoy Teija De Silva, at the division, Scarborough, Friday.

The division said the introductory conversation was very spirited, open and productive and centred on key areas of mutual interest such as Scandinavian airlift, product development and investment opportunities.

Councillor Burris reiterated her dedication to ensuring that innovation, standards, and returns on investment are always foremost in the reshaping of the tourism sector. De Silva expressed her commitment to supporting the Tobago House of Assembly and creating linkages as far as she possibly can.