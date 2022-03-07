The Putin output

Reginald Dumas



Pt I

VLADIMIR PUTIN, Russia’s maximalist leader, has invaded his neighbour Ukraine. By the time this article appears, his troops will be in control of significant areas of that country. But why has he invaded?

Many say he wants to re-establish Czarist Russia (or Stalinist Soviet Union?) along ethnic lines, and that he is merely continuing the exercise he began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea, followed recently by his recognition of two Russophone sections of eastern Ukraine.

Others say that Ukraine is the last buffer for Russia against NATO’s eastward creep in Europe, that Putin had been voicing security concerns for decades and was being ignored, and that he felt he had finally to act.

There are two more factors I think influenced him. First, like many Russian nationalists, he almost certainly has a deep-seated fear of invasion of his country. Russia has been assaulted many times over the years: by the Mongols in the 13th century, the Swedes, the Japanese, the French under Napoleon, the Germans under Hitler. Would Putin be unreasonable to think that NATO might have the same thing in mind? Or, if not an invasion, at least an encirclement?

Second, there are Ukraine’s attractive economic resources of food, minerals and technology.

You can understand any suspicion Putin might have of NATO’s motives. Its eastward European expansion has reflected the western movement of Stalin’s Soviet Union, long collapsed, after World War II. But nearly all Moscow’s former communist client states are now in the chambers of the West – the European Union and NATO – and today’s Russia is left with Lukashenko’s Belarus. That’s quite a comedown.

For its part, the West has been triumphalist; it has dismissed Putin’s complaints and preened itself in its mirror of ideological and governance legitimacy. “NATO’s ongoing enlargement process,” the organisation boasted in its April 2008 Bucharest Declaration, “has been an historic process in advancing stability and co-operation and bringing us closer to our common goal of a Europe whole and free, united in peace, democracy and common values.” If you were Putin, how would you have reacted to that?

And if Putin, rather quixotically, was recently “demanding” that Ukraine not join NATO (which a Putin-controlled Ukraine certainly will not), this is what the same declaration says: “NATO welcomes Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO…We welcome the democratic reforms in Ukraine and Georgia…” If you were an authoritarian easterner like Putin, how would you have reacted to that?

The West says with a straight face that its intentions are benign: after all, Ukraine is still not a member of NATO (though it now wants to join the EU). But did the US see the 1962 installation of Soviet ballistic missiles in Cuba in the same light? Does Cuba share a common border with the US, as Russia does with Ukraine? If you were Putin, what would you believe NATO might be planning?

Don’t forget the Monroe Doctrine. “(The United States),” President James Monroe told the US Congress in early December 1823, “should consider any attempt on (the part of European powers) to extend their system to any portion of this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety…(W)e could not view any interposition for the purpose of oppressing (independent governments of the hemisphere), or controlling in any other manner their destiny, by any European power in any other light than as the manifestation of an unfriendly disposition towards the United States.”

Eighty years later, President Theodore Roosevelt approved: “We would interfere (with our southern neighbours) only in the last resort, and then only if it became evident that their inability or unwillingness to do justice at home and abroad had violated the rights of the United States or had invited foreign aggression…”

Just think of the number of US interventions in, and invasions and occupations of, hemispheric states since! Guantánamo Bay, Cuba in 1903 and current. Honduras in 1911. Nicaragua 1912-33. Veracruz, Mexico 1914. Haiti 1915-34. Dominican Republic 1916-24 and 1965. Grenada 1983. Panama 1989. I say nothing about the overthrow of Chile’s Allende.

It strikes me that, ironically, Putin appears to be applying the Monroe Doctrine to Ukraine. In a series of increasingly bizarre statements, he has essentially charged that Ukraine has violated Russia’s rights and encouraged foreign, that is, NATO, aggression; it has committed genocide; it must lay down its arms; it must be “de-Nazified” (yet its president, Volodyrmyr Zelenskyy, is a Jew. A Jewish Nazi committing genocide! Imagine that); nobody must try to stop his invasion, particularly since his nuclear forces have been put on high alert; and so on.

I shall look next at some other elements.