St Joseph man shot dead in bedroom

Police are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old St Joseph man on Sunday night.

Police said Anthony Dwayne Dhanoolal was in his bedroom at Maracas Royal Road, Maracas, St Joseph, at around 8.15 pm when someone shot him through the window.

A relative who was at home heard the gunshots and saw Dhanoolal bleeding on the floor.

Police from the St Joseph CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Dhanoolal dead.

No motive has been established for the murder.