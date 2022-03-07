St Joseph man gunned down while brushing teeth

In this file photo, an investigator carries evidence samples to the Forensic Science Centre, St James. -

Relatives of a murdered St Joseph technician are shaken by the ease with which a gunman was able to enter and leave their home on Sunday night.

Police said Anthony Dwane Dhanoolal, 31, was shot and killed while brushing his teeth in the bathroom of his home at Maracas Royal Road, Maracas, St Joseph, at around 8.15 pm.

It was originally reported that Dhanoolal was in the bedroom when he was shot, but this was incorrect.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, a relative said the murder was unsettling, and is warning others to keep their doors locked.

"I am concerned, and not just for my safety, but this was an invasion of privacy.

"The front door was open when whoever came in. If it was locked they would not have been able to come in. So no matter what time of day or night, just keep your place closed."

The relative said Dhanoolal was well-liked and respected in his neighbourhood and workplace and did his best to maintain good relations with all of his neighbours, even buying a whole pig and making a pork roast for the community each Christmas.

She did not know why anyone would want him dead.

"He won't talk about anything like that with me, because he wouldn't want to worry me, but I never sensed him being in any danger."

She added that Dhanoolal's eight-year-old son did not know his father was dead and the family was not sure how to explain to him what happened.