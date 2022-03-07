Relatives: Murdered Malick man was threatened before his death

Raheem Edwards, 21, was shot dead while leaving a relative's Malick home on Saturday morning. PHOTO COURTESY EDWARDS FAMILY -

The relatives of a murdered Malick vendor believe he was killed simply for being friends with the wrong people.

Raheem Edwards, 21, was shot dead while leaving a relative's home on Upper Sixth Avenue, Malick, on Saturday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Edwards' aunt Sharell Peters said her nephew had received threats and seriously considered leaving his neighbourhood to live elsewhere until the violence was over.

"A fella once told him 'You're close to home and you could die easy.'

"He was fearful for his life. He was even looking to go and stay somewhere else until all of this died down."

Referring to an incident last week when four workers from the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation were shot in Malick, Peters said Edwards was friends with the wounded men and the incidents may have been linked.

She added that Edwards was also friends with 23-year-old Akeem Jones, who was shot and killed on the El Socorro Main Road, San Juan, in January.

"He knew them. He just used to associate with the wrong set of people,. those are his friends. He just used to associate with them, but he's not like them.

"We can't tell him who to lime with. But we did used to warn him, and he did take our warnings seriously."

Peters said she was afraid for her own safety and felt a stronger police presence was needed to quell the upsurge in violence in the area.

"We need police around the clock, because police are coming at any time. We need more police on patrols. We need more police booths."