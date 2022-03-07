Police shoot man after cutlass attack in Port of Spain

Police shot a man after he attacked another man with a cutlass on Sunday night.

Police said two officers of the cyber and social media unit were refuelling a police car at the Richmond Street NP gas station at around 9 pm when they saw a man attacking another man with a cutlass.

They called on him to stop, but he ran away towards Kew Place. The police chased the man. who then tried to attack them with the cutlass.

One of the officers called on him to stop, and shot him in the leg when he continued to run towards them. The man kept coming, but the other officer tackled him.

Police from the Central Police Station who were on patrol saw the commotion and helped subdue the man.

An ambulance was called and took the man to hospital. Investigators said he remained under police guard at the Port of Spain General Hospital up to Monday morning.

Port of Spain CID are continuing enquiries.