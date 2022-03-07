News
Photos of the day: March 7, 2022
Roger Jacob
14 Minutes Ago
FAREWELL: Fyzal Kurban's family salute his closed casket at the cremation at the Mosquito Creek in La Romaine on Monday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON -
NEWSDAY photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
FINAL RITES: Relatives and friends of diver Fyzal Kurban watch his burning pyre at the cremation site in Mosquito Creek, La Romaine on Monday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON
FULL CAPACITY: Passengers fill this maxi taxi at City Gate in Port of Spain on Monday, the first day for resumption of full capacity for all public transport vehicles as part of Government's relaxing of covid19 public health regulations. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -
WAITING TO GET ON: Passengers waiting to board maxi taxis on Monday at City Gate in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -
SORROWFUL TIMES: Vanessa Kussie, wife of diver Rishi Nagassar leaves the Forensic Science Centre in St James, under the pouring rain, after collecting the autopsy report on her husband on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -
The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) committee of TT held a candlelight vigil in Woodford Square, Port of Spain to mark International Women’s Day against a backdrop of City Hall which was lit purple and green for the occasion. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -
NO MASKS NEEDED: Ronald Sampath and his children Raydon , Rayanne and Raynal, right, in their family vehicle at Carlton Centre in San Fernando without any face masks on. PHOTO ANGELO MARCELLE -
TASTING DONE: A worker dismantles scaffolding and other infrastructure at the Queen's Park Savannah a week after the end of the Taste of Carnival. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -
