Nutrien Silver Stars collects People’s Choice award

Unipet’s Rupert Jones presents Marcus Ash of Nutrien Silver Stars with the People’s Choice Trophy which the band earned for its performance on February 26 at Pan Trinbago's Musical Showdown in De Big Yard, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra received the Unipet Elliot “Ellie” Mannette People’s Choice award trophy for its performance at Pan Trinbago's Musical Showdown in De Big Yard at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 26.

The specially-commissioned trophy, designed by Clifton Lawrence of Decorative Glass, was presented by Rupert Jones, Unipet's corporate secretary, who is also a pannist.

Marcus Ash, Silver Stars' drill master collected on behalf of the band at the presentation at Pan Trinbago’s office, Duke and Melbourne Streets, Port of Spain, on March 2.

The band played Love’s Theme composed by Barry White, arranged by Edwin Pouchet and Aaron "Voice" St Louis' Out and Bad arranged by Ojay Richards and Kersh Ramsey, a media release said.

Results were tabulated from individual votes on fundme.com during the Musical Showdown in De Big Yard. Twelve large bands took part in the event while 11 bands in the medium category also performed.

Medium band winner NGC Couva Joylanders Steel Orchestra, won the People Choice award in that category and collected it at the end of the concert.

Keith Simpson, vice president of Pan Trinbago, and Denise LJ Hernandez, secretary, chaired the event.