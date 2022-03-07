MSJ wants Paria officials removed

Radhaka Gualbance. Photo by Narissa Fraser

DEPUTY political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) Radhaka Gualbance wants senior officials of Paria Trading Company to face disciplinary action over the fatal incident which claimed the lives of four divers on February 25.

During the MSJ’s press conference on Sunday, Gualbance said she was also disappointed in the company’s communications with the divers’ families.

She lamented, “As a mother, I wish to state that the treatment of those wives, mothers and children is absolutely disrespectful, reflects incompetence and a lack of compassion.

She called on the management team, including chairman Newman George, to be removed.

Now that an investigation is ongoing into the incident, Gualbance think it is in the officials’ best interest to step aside.

Gualbance said she was heartened by the support the public and civil organisations showed to the divers’ families.

Given her son also worked as a commercial diver in Canada, Gualbance said she knows the anxiety mothers of divers face as they wait to get a call that their children had a safe dive.