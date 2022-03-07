FilmTT issues call for feature film content

Leslie-Ann Wills-Caton, general manager, FilmTT. -

To celebrate Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence the TT Film Company Ltd (FilmTT) has partnered with the CaribbeanTales Film Festival (CTFF) and the TT Consulate in Toronto to host a TrinBago Night at this year’s Caribbean Tales Film Festival.

FilmTT is issuing a call for feature-length films that have already been developed to be screened on TrinBago night. Filmmakers who are interested are asked to indicate their interest by March 15, said a media release from FilmTT.

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival celebrates the talents of established and emerging filmmakers of Caribbean and African heritage who practise their art across the Caribbean diaspora worldwide..

The release said CTFF takes pride in supporting Caribbean filmmakers and creators worldwide and presents a multi-ethnic mix of exciting and dynamic films that showcase diverse and shared stories as well as cultures. This year, the festival will take place from September 7– 23.

General manager of FilmTT.Leslie Ann Wills-Caton said,

“FilmTT looks forward to celebrating TT’s Independence by having our local feature film content screened at the CTFF. We are proud of the relationships and partnerships forged within the international film community to make this happen and look forward to the submissions by the local film fraternity to contribute to the success of this venture.”

For more info: e-mail info@filmtt.gov.tt. Follow FilmTT’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more company updates: @discoverfilmtt.