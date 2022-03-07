Family to seek second autopsy for diver Nagessar

In this file photo, Vanessa Kussie, wife of underwater welder Rishi Nagessar, is supported by relatives after she identified his body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Thursday. -

The relatives of diver Rishi Nagessar are expected to seek a second autopsy to further clarify the circumstances leading up to his death.

Nagassar, together with fellow divers Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry, was trapped in a 30-inch pipeline at the Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre, on February 25. Only one, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.

Nagessar's body was the last to be found, last Thursday.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday Nagessar's widow Vanessa Kussie said the autopsy concluded her husband died of drowning, but did not give an estimated time of his death.

"They didn't set a time, so I don't know what's going on with them. But a second autopsy will show that.

"It will be done privately."

Kussie said she was not pleased with the response of the company or the government to the divers' deaths.

She said her family was "broken" after Nagassar's death, adding that her son was still waiting to see his father.

"The baby doesn't understand what's going on. He's up until 3 am every day. He's not sleeping, he's just waiting for his dad to come home.

"Paria doesn't care. They only letting their secretary call me to ask how I am and how I'm going.

"This is insane when they should have done what they were supposed to do what they had to do on Friday...

"I hope we do get justice, and I pray that we do, because there are too many families in hope and prayer right now."

Kussie, who was visibly distraught after receiving the autopsy report, was consoled by relatives after leaving the centre.