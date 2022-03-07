Doubles cashier killed in Maturita shooting

Arima General Hospital

A shooting at a Maturita doubles stand led to the death of a worker and the wounding of another man on Monday morning.

Police said Kern Hinds, 28, a cashier, was at the doubles stand near the Old School Bar, Maturita, at around 7 am when gunmen began shooting at him.

Hinds and a 20-year-old man were hit.

Passers by saw the shooting and took the men to the Arima Hospital, where Hinds was declared dead.

The other man remained in hospital up to Monday afternoon.

Police from the Arima CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene and found several spent shells.

A motive has not been established for Hinds's murder.