Dominica want to woo visitors from Trinidad and Tobago

- DiscoverDominica.com

Dominica is trying to attract more visitors from Trinidad and Tobago through its You Deserve It campaign which was launched by the Discover Dominica Authority.

This campaign is an extension of the Sa Ka Fete Campaign that was launched in 2021, reassuring travellers, agents and other stakeholders that Dominica offers a safe and viable new destination for holidaymakers from TT, a media release said.

The authority said, "Dominica is a new and undiscovered destination that offers a diverse range of experiences – from unspoiled nature to thrilling land and sea adventures to relaxing, therapeutic activities, rich culture, and flavourful Creole cuisine." It said "the nature island is the ideal way to get away from the hectic pace of life in Trinidad and its stresses."

The authority noted that Caribbean Airlines provides easy access to the island for visitors who desire to make the journey, with flights on Thursdays from TT and return flights on Saturdays.

Travel protocols include a negative PCR test, completion of an online health questionnaire and an on-island Rapid Antigen Test, the release said.

“Dominica is unlike any other island in the Caribbean. Sites are uncrowded and unique – from the longest hiking trail that begins in the north and ends in the south, UNESCO World Heritage sites and soothing hot spas,” destination marketing manager Kimberly King said in the release.

For more info: www.DiscoverDominica.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and YouTube.