Couva kidnap victim was beaten to death, strangled

Forensic Science Centre, St James. Photo by Roger Jacob.

An autopsy has shown Couva businessman Imran Mohammed was beaten and strangled to death.

Last Tuesday Mohammed, 53, was kidnapped at gunpoint with a male relative while driving along the Longdenville Old Road, Chaguanas.

His body was found in the trunk of a black Nissan B15 at Las Lomas No 1, later that evening.

Police found his relative nearby with minor injuries.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one of Mohammed's relatives said the autopsy reported Mohammed's body showed signs of strangulation, with blunt force trauma to his head and face.

The relative said while the family was concerned for their own safety, citing the apparent random nature of the kidnapping.

"This is very hard, because it's something I never expected. It's something I didn't know could ever happen.

The relative added, "I wish justice could prevail.

"As a relative I am concerned. I have to be concerned."

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III is continuing enquiries.