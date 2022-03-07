Blue Devils grab win in T10 Blast

Blue Devils' Jyd Goolie. - SUREASH CHOLAI

LEADERS Blue Devils pulled off a five-wicket win over Cocrico Cavaliers in the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.

Blue Devils restricted Cavaliers to 109/6 in ten overs with former Hillview College team-mates Navin Bidaisee and Dexter Sween lashing 37 (19 balls) and 36 (19) respectively.

Shaaron Lewis and Kerwyn Sirju were the best bowlers for Blue Devils. Lewis grabbed 2/20 in two overs and Sirju snatched 2/16 in his two-over spell.

In reply, Blue Devils posted 110/5 in 9.3 overs with TT Red Force player Jyd Goolie lashing 20.

West Indies Under-19 spinner Anderson Mahase took 2/27 in two overs for Cavaliers, but it was not enough.

Blue Devils have five wins from seven matches and lead the standings with 16 points.

The tournament will end on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

COCRICO CAVALIERS 109/6 (10 overs) – Navin Bidaisee 37, Dexter Sween 36, Shaaron Lewis 2/20, Kerwyn Sirju 2/16 vs BLUE DEVILS 110/5 (9.3 overs) – Jyd Goolie 20; Anderson Mahase 2/27. Blue Devils won by five wickets

SOCA KINGS 121/4 (10 overs) – Jason Mohammed 50 not out, Leonardo Julien 20; Christopher Vincent 3/6 vs LEATHERBACK GIANTS 118/6 (10 overs) - Terrence Hinds 73, Andrew Rambaran 2/17, Chadeon Raymond 2/14. Soca Kings won by three runs

LEATHERBACK GIANTS 144/2 (10 overs) – Nicholas Pooran 64 not out, Amir Jangoo 36, Aaron Alfred 30 vs SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 121/5 (10 overs) – Eric Garcia 30, Daniel Williams 27, Tion Webster 23; Justin Joseph 2/20. Leatherback Giants won by 23 runs