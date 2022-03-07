Anisa Mohammed sets new targets after 300-wicket mark

West Indies Anisa Mohammed (R) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite during the Round 1 Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 4. - (ICC)

WEST Indies women’s off spinner Anisa Mohammed has her sights on breaking more records after passing the 300-wicket mark in international women’s cricket.

Mohammed is the fourth woman to snatch 300 wickets in international women’s cricket.

Mohammed’s 2/60 in ten overs against New Zealand on Friday in the opening match of the 2022 International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup took her past 300 wickets.

In ODI cricket Mohammed is now third on the charts with 176 wickets and in T20 cricket is the leading wicket-taker with 125 scalps.

On reaching 300 wickets, Mohammed said, “It was a big moment for me. I was actually hoping to get it in South Africa (earlier this year) and come in a bit relaxed in this game, but I guess what better moment to get it than at the big stage at a World Cup.”

New Zealand were 123/2 in the 28th over chasing 260 for victory, but Mohammed spearheaded a West Indies fight back with two quick wickets.

“It was a big game for us and we needed a break through, so I was really happy that 300th wicket was one that the team needed.”

Mohammed now has her eyes set on passing former Australian bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick who has 180 ODI wickets.

“I want to go pass Cathryn Fitzpatrick…I am hoping to get that in this World Cup.”

Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami, who is an active player, is the top wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 247 scalps.

Mohammed, 33, is not thinking about retiring yet.

“I still think that I have a lil gas in the tank to go still, so I am still looking forward to getting to those milestones and hopefully creating or breaking more records.”

West Indies dropped a few catches in the opening match against New Zealand and Mohammed knows West Indies must improve in this department.

“We have a couple days before our next match, so I think fielding is one of the things we definitely need to work on and I think the coaches are aware of that and also the players we are aware of that. We are willing to put in the work because we know it is going to be a tough tournament for us and in order for us to win this tournament we have to click in all areas of our game.”

West Indies will play England in their second match of the World Cup on Tuesday at 6 pm, TT time.

The victory for West Indies over New Zealand was considered an upset by many with the latter playing at home. Also, New Zealand are ranked fifth and West Indies are the seventh best team in the world.

Mohammed said the victory has given West Indies belief.

“I think victory in the first game kind of gave us some confidence going into the rest of the tournament. We have not had the best of ODI series in the past few months or so, so having won that game and against one of the top teams I think that would have given us the confidence to just believe in ourselves.”

At the 2016 T20 World Cup Mohammed said West Indies were seen as underdogs, but lifted the title.

“I know a lot of teams are counting us as underdogs and they did the same thing in 2016 and we came out on top. I think once we continue having confidence in ourselves and believing in each other we will continue to do well in this tournament.”