Ameen: No logic behind keeping daycare centres closed

Khadijah Ameen -

One day after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said daycare centres will remain closed, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen is questioning the logic behind the decision.

On Friday, the Prime Minister eased several covid19 restrictions, including returning all public servants to work.

After the announcement, some people questioned if daycares will be reopened to accommodate working parents.

But on Saturday, during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media briefing, Deyalsingh said it was still too risky to reopen the sector.

On Sunday, Ameen fired back, questioning “the Government’s logic and science.”

“While the public service makes up the bulk of the working population in Trinidad and Tobago, the directive also serves as a guideline for corporate and private employers.

“This decision for the population to return to work, while day cares remain closed, leaves room for child endangerment and child negligence.”

As a parent, Ameen called on Deyalsingh to reconsider the decision and instead provide safety guidelines for the operation of daycare centres.

While the decision affects all parents, Ameen is concerned it will have a greater effect on single parents and the parents of differently abled children.

“While the decision is insensitive and ill-informed at best, the Minister of Health should quickly reconsider and make a suitable announcement in time for the anticipated return to work.

“Supervisors should be given the discretion to allow flexible work schedules on a case-by-case basis.”

She noted some employers around the world have offered flexible options for workers with some even providing backup child-care or paid leave for parents. for parents.