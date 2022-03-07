6 covid19 deaths, 132 new cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded six new covid19 deaths.

In its 4 pm update on Monday, the Ministry of Health reported the six new deaths, which have taken the country’s death toll to 3,665.

Those who died were two elderly men, three elderly females and one middle-aged man. Four had multiple comorbidities and two each had one comorbidity.

The update also said an additional 132 people tested positive for covid19.

These new cases were detected in samples taken between March 2 and 6.

There are 22,070 active cases, with 21,686 people in home isolation, 220 in hospital and 32 in step-down facilities. There are 41 patients in state quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, TT has recorded 130,532 covid19 cases. To date, 104,803 patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 704,144, while 138,063 people received an additional primary dose.

The Health Ministry’s data shows 82.7 per cent of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22, 2021 and March 2 were not fully vaccinated.