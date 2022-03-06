Woman charged with $850,000 hardware fraud

Nicole George on 13 fraud charges. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A 38-year-old woman who police said managed to get over $850,000 worth of goods from a hardware using bogus cheques has been charged with 13 offences of fraud.

Nicole George was granted $100,000 bail by Justice of the Peace Oliver Boodhu and is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on March 28.

According to a police release, George went to a Sangre Grande hardware on August 30, last year where she purchased a quantity of goods and services allegedly using a series of cheques as payment.

The cheques after being deposited were returned dishonoured, the release said and the hardware owner was unsuccessful in his attempts to get payment.

Acting Cpl Hernandez of the Fraud Squad was detailed to investigate and charged George on February 28. The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben, acting ASP Craig and included WPC Jointe, PC Khan and other officers of the Fraud Squad, Port of Spain.