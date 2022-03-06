Windies pacer Roach 'surprised' Broad, Anderson left out for Test series

Kemar Roach -

WEST INDIES fast bowler Kemar Roach and batsman Kemar Roachboth agree that England’s omission of their leading wicket-takers in Test cricket – Stuart Broad (537) and James Anderson (640) – provides a slight competitive advantage for the regional squad heading into Tuesday’s first of a three-Test match series.

The maroon play host to the 'Three Lions' in the opening Test at North Sound, Antigua from 10 am.

Roach said he was “quite surprised” when England’s top Test bowling pair was left out of the touring team after discussions with a newly formed selection panel.

“I thought they (Broad, Anderson) would have still been involved. I think it’s a slight advantage for us. With those experienced players missing, it leaves a little bit of a hole for England to fill,” he said, during a West Indies team's zoom media conference on Saturday.

Roach however, does not underestimate the English firepower.

“(Ollie) Robinson and (Chris) Woakes are fantastic bowlers and we have to take them seriously. Once we get our game plans right, we should be good going into the series and getting a good start and taking it further.

“Joe Root and Ben Stokes; if we can put immense pressure on those both, I think we're in for quite a good chance,” he added.

Roach thinks the West Indies can capitalise on their omission and maintain their home Test record against England, to just one series loss in the past 50 years.

“We take the English coming to the Caribbean very seriously. Only losing once at home in 50 years is a long time. So the onus is on us as players to have that in the back of our minds, and play the best we can on the day to keep that record intact.

“I don't want to lose that record, so it would be great to win the series, and take that tradition and that record further and further forward. Hopefully we can hold it for 100 years. That'd be fantastic. But this is a stepping stone as we go ahead.

“I always put my best foot forward for the West Indies. Playing against England is definitely one of the hallmarks of your career, so it's all about expressing yourself, being positive and taking it to the English,” he said.

Bonner shared similar sentiments and remains optimistic for the home series. He also chimed in on Broad and Anderson’s omission and called on the West Indies batsmen to make most of their opportunity but never undervalue the English batting and bowling attack.

“It’s a Test game nevertheless whether or not Anderson and Broad is playing. They are quality bowlers and the same application is required so, in every Test series, it’s the same approach and this is no different,” he said.

Bonner said he has been intensely preparing for this series hopes to make a lasting impression.

“It’s been well, so far, after coming from India, I stayed home and played the four day game against Barbados in which I spent some time at the crease.

“Coming in this camp, there has been a lot of hard work as well. I’m in good stead. (I’m) looking to play against England. It’s an important series for us and it’s one that I wanted to really stand up,” he said.